Hello Carolyn: I went to your column specifically to see whether I am the only one hurt by not receiving thank-yous for gifts sent. I see I am not.

I thought maybe it’s just an “older generation” expectation. I don’t even mind a text or email … just something.

We give just a little card and present to young relatives to let them know we love them and that we are not going to forget that they are part of the family.