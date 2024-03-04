Now’s the time to apply dormant oil on fruit trees

February brought us above normal temperatures. I’ve heard the frogs singing on several days, which is always a welcome sound to my ears because I know spring is near. When the nice, warm days grace us in March, make time to apply a dormant oil on your fruit trees.

There are a number of dormant sprays used on fruit trees and other plants to control various diseases and insects. However, a dormant oil spray is designed to control scale insects, aphids and mites. Just like the name implies, dormant oils are applied before the tree begins to bud.

Dormant oil sprays are important because some pests attack before visible growth even begins. If you have a problem with scale, now is the time to start watching the weather and look for an opportunity to spray.