Patient worries about waiting on appendectomy

DEAR DR. ROACH: I went to the hospital and was diagnosed with appendicitis. I’ve been sick for three days. My surgeon said that although the CT scan showed a ruptured appendix, he wants me to take antibiotics for a week or so, and then come back in six to eight weeks for surgery.

I don’t want to wait! Wouldn’t it be better to get this done now? I’m in pain, and I’m worried I will get a very severe infection. Why do I need to wait? I always thought that when you have appendicitis, they operate right away. — D.S.

ANSWER: The optimal treatment of acute complicated appendicitis is changing. In cases like yours, where the body has partially or completely walled off the infection, giving antibiotics and waiting for the inflammation to reduce make the operation safer. Of course, if a person is unstable, or if the perforation is free, that requires an emergency surgery. Observation by a skilled surgeon is still necessary for a period of time on antibiotics to make sure the person is not in need of urgent surgery.