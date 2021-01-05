Menu Search Log in

Program offers tools for caregivers

The Southwind Extension District is joining others in offering "Powerful Tools for Caregivers," an educational program designed to support relatives taking care of loved ones or themselves. The six-week session will run virtually, beginning Jan. 14.

By

Lifestyle

January 5, 2021 - 9:30 AM

Photo by Pixabay.com

A couple of months ago I wrote an article on supporting family caregivers.  

You might remember that I mentioned family caregivers, often referred to as informal caregivers, provide 90% of the long-term care offered in America.  The value of the unpaid care they provide runs into the hundreds of billions of dollars.

Caregivers frequently experience the need to “do it all.”

