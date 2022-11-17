Reader expresses no desire to stay in touch with parents

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: What is the bare minimum amount of time I need to spend with my parents to not be a horrible person? I did not have a particularly happy childhood and do not think my parents are particularly good people now that I am an adult.

They want to see me and spend time with me but every time I do, I just feel exhausted afterward from having to put on a front like we have a loving relationship, when I just do not feel that. I try my best by sending emails or calling and giving them gifts at holidays, but they clearly want more. How much more do I need to do?