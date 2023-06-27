Relationship rut headed straight for the aisle

Dear Carolyn: My boyfriend and I graduated from high school as the pandemic hit, and instead of going to university with all the uncertainty about classes, we moved in together and started working full time.

Everyone was working from home and it felt like a dream job, but now that everyone is back to their normal lives, I’ve been stuck at home and I feel isolated and lonely. We have drifted from our friend group and don’t see them on a regular basis. I feel out of touch and have started to feel depressed. I gained weight and became more solitary than I previously was.

Nowadays I work from home, watch TV, make dinner, wait for my boyfriend to come home, we watch TV together, and start the day over again. He works 10-hour days, after which he just wants to watch TV and rest. When we do go out it’s for grocery shopping and other errands and we argue all the time. I’ve been feeling neglected and it feels like I’m not a priority anymore despite multiple conversations.