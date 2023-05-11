Self-focused friend grows needier

Dear Carolyn: I’ve been friends with “Susan” for 10-plus years. She’s always seemed a little self-focused, but overall, the relationship has been satisfying. Now she’s going through a marital crisis and for more than a year now has been leaning on me for moral support. Having gone through divorce myself years ago, I can truly empathize with needing to lean on friends. I lost a couple of friends when I went through this, and, looking back, I can understand why.

I’m feeling increasingly impatient with Susan’s neediness, though, and I respond to her only out of guilt. I’d really like to see her once a week at most. But I don’t know whether I should just bite the bullet and keep spending more time with her, because I understand how much she needs her friends — or if not, how to gently back off so that I don’t wound her further in her fragile time. Any suggestions?

— Impatient