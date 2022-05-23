Stay active and involved

Our early life stages are pretty predictable. We speak our first words and take our first steps — generally within a short time frame of a few months to a year or two. We can also count on puberty taking place between a few short years of our youth.

When we become young adults, our development and maturation from there on have more to do with our environment around us and the choices we make. These factors are what contribute to our older adults being the most diverse age sector of the world’s population.

Beyond biological changes, aging is often associated with other life transitions such as retirement, relocation to more appropriate housing and the experience of death of friends and partners. A longer life brings with it opportunities, not only for older people and their families, but also for societies as a whole.