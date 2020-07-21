Staying mentally sharp as we age

Most older people can remain intellectually sharp late into their lives, but doing so requires two things. First, believe in your ability to maintain mental alertness and remain optimistic and confident that you can. Next, regularly exercise your mental talents just as you need to exercise your body to stay in peak physical condition.

One of the greatest fears of many older people is the loss of mental competence.

Although obviously a possibility for some, both middle-agers and elders often worry excessively about this occurring.