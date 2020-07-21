Menu Search Log in

Staying mentally sharp as we age

Believe in your ability to remain mentally alert, and exercise your mental talents to stay in peak condition.

July 21, 2020 - 9:24 AM

Most older people can remain intellectually sharp late into their lives, but doing so requires two things.  First, believe in your ability to maintain mental alertness and remain optimistic and confident that you can.  Next, regularly exercise your mental talents just as you need to exercise your body to stay in peak physical condition. 

One of the greatest fears of many older people is the loss of mental competence.  

Although obviously a possibility for some, both middle-agers and elders often worry excessively about this occurring.

