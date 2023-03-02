Want to reverse Type 2 diabetes? Take control

Dear Dr. Roach: Any suggestions on how to reverse Type 2 diabetes? — C.B.

Answer: Strictly speaking, once you have diabetes, you always have diabetes, as the diagnosis is considered “stable,” or lifelong. However, many people can get diabetes under control without medications so that the blood sugar is always in the normal range, which is pretty close to reversing diabetes.

The three most important areas of controlling diabetes are diet, exercise and weight. While there is much information I can give on diet, the most important single factor is reducing sugar and starches (which rapidly turn into sugar). It’s not all carbohydrates that are bad — vegetables and legumes, which are mostly carbohydrates, have very little starch and sugar and high amounts of fiber, forming one of the bases of a healthy diet for diabetes, along with healthy protein sources. A registered dietician or nutritionist is an essential partner in diabetes care. Entirely (or nearly) cutting out breads, pastas and rice makes an enormous difference in blood sugar.