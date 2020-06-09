Wedding brings out a culture clash

Dear Carolyn: We’re planning a small, casual wedding in our backyard. Potluck is very common where I came from, and my fiancee was uncomfortable with the idea, but I was able to convince her that people would much rather bring a covered dish than a gift. Honestly, my family would think we’re putting on airs if we had some fancy catered thing.

My fiancee’s family have now offered to pay for a catered barbecue since they’re appalled by the potluck idea. My fiancee wants to accept, but I’m standing firm on principle, since they’re trying to shame me for my long-standing traditions.

Besides, it sets a bad precedent of my in-laws running our life. My fiancee and I decided to see what you thought. So — catered barbecue or potluck?