What do you say to a parent who mocks your kid’s name on Facebook?

Dear Carolyn: At a back-to-school event, a teacher stumbled over my child’s name. My child gave the correct pronunciation, and that was that.

Or I thought it was, until afterward on Facebook I saw a parent had posted, “Who thought naming a child [my child’s name] was a good idea?” I was astonished. It was a woman I am friendly with who has a child in the same class as my child.

The name is unusual in this country but is common in the country my grandparents come from, and was chosen as a tribute to them. My child likes the name, and has never asked to go by a nickname or given any indication that other kids make fun of it. As far as I know, this other parent is the only person who has a problem with it.