Live your best life, and share the stories

Maybe I’m just at that point in my life, but I always find it interesting when I get a chance to hear some of the personal stories of someone who has lived a full life. They are likely remembering back in their time. They are also sharing bits and pieces of what has molded their lives to be the person they are today.

All older adults have made their mark on their families, their communities, and beyond — whether they realize it or not. Just by the fact that they have lived life, they have had many trial and error and success experiences.

Older adults bring wisdom, experience and life history to younger adults’ perspectives on their future. Purposeful sharing and connections can be incredibly valuable to both of the individuals involved. We need to make time to visit with our older adult relatives and friends and encourage them to tell their stories.