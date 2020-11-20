Mark your calendars and shop local next Saturday

Who has already started working on their Christmas shopping? Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 is a perfect day to shop small and local at the same time. Mark your calendars!
The American Express Company started Small Business Saturday in 2010 as a campaign for small businesses. The company sought to help small businesses gain exposure and also inspire customers to shop within their own communities and support their local businesses during the holiday season.
The campaign turned into an official date the following year when Washington State officials and then-President Barack Obama shared the day’s support. In 2012, American Express further amplified the campaign by offering free personalized ads to small business owners to spread across the web. As a result, consumers spent an estimated $5.5 billion at small businesses nationwide in 2012.
Each year, Small Business Saturday has continued to grow, with consumers spending more and more in rural communities. In 2019, consumers spent an estimated $19.6 billion at independent retailers and restaurants, the most ever spent on a Small Business Saturday. Let’s help keep the trend going.
Keeping the upward trend going is more important than ever this year. As we all know, many small businesses across the country have experienced lost revenues and have been hit hard by COVID-19, including those in our own community.
The Iola Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism would like to encourage everyone to get out to our local retailers and restaurants this Nov. 28, whether it be in person, online, or via pickup. Let’s show our local businesses some love and how much we value them.
Jill Hartman is the director of the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce.