Marmaton Valley KAY Club recognized

ARMA — Four members of the Marmaton Valley High School KAY Club attended the Area 2 KAY Regional Conference hosted by Northeast High School Nov. 1.

The Marmaton Valley club earned the Gold Award, recognizing their student leadership and service to their school, community, nation and world for the 2022-2023 school year.

Kansas Association for Youth (KAY) is a character-building, leadership training program directed by the Kansas State High School Activities Association. The organization provides students an opportunity to learn citizenship responsibilities and to enrich their personalities through well organized programs.