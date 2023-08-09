‘Mean’ sister gives unsolicited parenting advice

Carolyn Hax is away. The following first appeared June 17, 2009.

Dear Carolyn: I am the oldest of five siblings. My younger sister is 27. She is a new mother of a 9-month-old. I have invested much love, time and energy into my sweet nephew. I am married with two stepkids of my own, 8 and 9.

My sister has been keeping me up to speed with her struggles in adjusting to a baby. I admittedly have expressed such sentiments as, “Wait until he can walk, you will be even busier,” and, “Enjoy this sweet time with him, because things will change.”