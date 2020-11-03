Now is the best time to tackle those pesky weeds

This fall has been a pretty good one so far weather wise in my opinion.
But it won’t be long and winter will be upon us. Before the bitter cold hits, a couple of lawn tasks still need to be done.
Lawn weeds are probably the last thing on your mind right now. But think back to last spring.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives