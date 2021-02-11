Online dating is super hard

Hi, Carolyn: I signed up for online dating again yesterday, and I can already see why I give up so easily. Most of the conversations are one-sided. I ask a question and they reply with a one-word answer. They don’t elaborate or ask questions about me. I lose interest quickly and move on to the next person, only for the same thing to happen. On the rare occasion that someone can hold a conversation, there is usually some other reason it won’t work out: Their divorce isn’t final yet, they’re in an open marriage, they’re only looking for a hookup, they smoke, they hunt.

I’m a nonsmoking animal lover looking for a one-on-one relationship. Do I just need to lower my standards?

— Dating