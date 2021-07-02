 | Fri, Jul 02, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Online student receives scholarship from K-State

Tonya Brutchin, of Iola, a senior at Kansas State University Online who is studying personal financial planning, received the K-State Kansas Insurance Certificate Scholarship.

Community

July 2, 2021 - 12:42 PM

Photo by Dreamstime/TNS

MANHATTAN — Tonya Brutchin, of Iola, a senior at Kansas State University Online who is studying personal financial planning, received the K-State Kansas Insurance Certificate Scholarship.

Twenty-nine students attending Kansas State University Online received scholarships this summer semester ranging in amounts from $600 to $2,000 each and totaling $20,050.

K-State Global Campus, which oversees K-State Online, works hard to offer scholarships to its online students, who are predominantly adults attending classes part time while balancing work and family responsibilities. 

Related
March 1, 2021
December 11, 2019
May 2, 2018
November 6, 2013
Most Popular