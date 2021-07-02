Online student receives scholarship from K-State

MANHATTAN — Tonya Brutchin, of Iola, a senior at Kansas State University Online who is studying personal financial planning, received the K-State Kansas Insurance Certificate Scholarship.

Twenty-nine students attending Kansas State University Online received scholarships this summer semester ranging in amounts from $600 to $2,000 each and totaling $20,050.

K-State Global Campus, which oversees K-State Online, works hard to offer scholarships to its online students, who are predominantly adults attending classes part time while balancing work and family responsibilities.