 | Mon, Jan 22, 2024
Online workshop to focus on grants

Individuals and community groups can learn more about writing successful grant proposals at an online workshop planned by K-State Research and Extension in Southwind District on Feb. 6 and Feb. 8 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

January 22, 2024 - 3:44 PM

Do you know how the playground equipment at the park down the street was purchased? Or the new sign leading visitors to a local landmark? How about initial money for a festival? In any community, chances are that someone, or a group of individuals, wrote a grant proposal and received funding to help with the project.

Grants are a way the government funds ideas and projects to provide public services and stimulate the local economy. Grants can come from many other sources as well like local foundations, corporations, or local government. K-State Research and Extension’s Community Vitality Team offers grant writing training for local communities because grants are an important component of sustainable funding.

Individuals and community groups can learn more about writing successful grant proposals at an online workshop planned by K-State Research and Extension in Southwind District on Feb. 6 and Feb. 8 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nancy Daniels, a community vitality specialist with K-State Research and Extension and the author of many grant proposals, will present the program. The cost to attend is $60.

