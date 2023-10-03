Parenting plan might be difficult for young daughter

Q. My ex-boyfriend and I have been apart for six months. Our daughter is 14 months old. After we broke up, he moved in a new girlfriend a month later. I worry if that’s too soon for our daughter. My daughter is with her dad every other weekend Thursday-Sunday. I have nicely asked this girl to stay away from my daughter, but she ignores me! She acts like her mother. Now my daughter cries when I pick her up because she doesn’t know who I am. What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. We all understand how tough it is to break up, especially if you have kids. Plus, if one of you moves on very quickly, that only adds to the other parent’s anxiety. Add grief and jealousy, anger and revenge — all those dreadful emotions that go along with splitting up, and you have a lot to contend with while trying to put on a happy face for a little one.

Unfortunately, the parenting plan you mentioned might be a little difficult for your daughter at her place of development.