Partners have nothing to say to each other

Hey, Carolyn: We’re one of those couples where all the “boxes” are checked: physical attraction; good, honest people; and we are supportive, gentle companions to each other and our families. But laughter is rare and sometimes it feels like neither of us can breathe from all the things we can’t think of to say to each other. Help!

I feel it’s just as likely that we’ll decide this stability is more valuable than whatever’s missing, or that we’ll end up in a painful, lonely breakup and truly miss how nice, calm and steady we had it.

— Stable