Police report – August 19, 2020

August 19, 2020 - 9:13 AM

Arrests reported

Iola police officers arrested Hayden White, 30, Iola, for suspicion of distributing methamphetamine and possession of marijuana (second offense) and drug paraphernalia Sunday in the 500 block of Eisenhower Drive.

White also was wanted on warrants out of Allen, Woodson and Bourbon counties, officers said.

