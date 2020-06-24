Menu Search Log in

Police report, June 24

Community

June 24, 2020 - 9:05 AM

Arrests reported

Olivia M. Polk, 28, Chanute, was arrested by Allen County sheriff’s deputies Sunday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated and transporting an open container of alcohol.

Iola police officers arrested Travis L. Tobin, 37, Chanute, Sunday for suspicion of transporting an open container of alcohol.

