Police report, June 24

Arrests reported
Olivia M. Polk, 28, Chanute, was arrested by Allen County sheriff’s deputies Sunday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated and transporting an open container of alcohol.
Iola police officers arrested Travis L. Tobin, 37, Chanute, Sunday for suspicion of transporting an open container of alcohol.
