Police report – Dec. 9, 2020

Community

December 9, 2020 - 9:11 AM

Arrests reported

Garrett L. Ross, 28, Humboldt, was arrested Sunday by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks for suspicion of criminal hunting (poaching), criminal discharge of a weapon and illegal methods of taking wildlife.

Allen County sheriff’s deputies arrested Billy R. Lyda Jr., 19, Colony, Sunday for suspicion of driving under the influence and possessing alcohol as a minor.

