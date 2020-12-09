Police report – Dec. 9, 2020

Arrests reported
Garrett L. Ross, 28, Humboldt, was arrested Sunday by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks for suspicion of criminal hunting (poaching), criminal discharge of a weapon and illegal methods of taking wildlife.
Allen County sheriff’s deputies arrested Billy R. Lyda Jr., 19, Colony, Sunday for suspicion of driving under the influence and possessing alcohol as a minor.
