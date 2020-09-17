Menu Search Log in

Police report – September 17, 2020

September 17, 2020 - 9:44 AM

Arrests reported

Iola police officers arrested Levi K. Martin, 33, Iola, for suspicion of criminal damage to property Monday.

Allen County sheriff’s deputies arrested Daryl W. Beaman, 55, Iola, Tuesday for warrants related to two charges each of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

