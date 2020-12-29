Police report – December 29, 2020

Arrests reported
Iola police officers arrested Garry Bradley, 34, Iola, for suspicion of driving while intoxicated and driving while suspended Friday evening in the 800 block of North Sycamore Street.
Dallis M. Huddleston, 20, Iola, was arrested by IPD Dec. 21 for suspicion of criminal damage to property.
