Menu Search Log in

Police report – November 14, 2020

Community

November 13, 2020 - 11:27 AM

Vehicles collide

Gunnar R. Johnson, 15, was pulling out of the A&W parking lot in Iola the evening of Nov. 3, when her pickup was struck by an eastbound car driven by Cassidy J. Bauer, 18.

Neither driver was injured.

Related
September 23, 2019
July 23, 2019
June 4, 2018
December 30, 2016
Trending