Police report – November 14, 2020

Vehicles collide
Gunnar R. Johnson, 15, was pulling out of the A&W parking lot in Iola the evening of Nov. 3, when her pickup was struck by an eastbound car driven by Cassidy J. Bauer, 18.
Neither driver was injured.
