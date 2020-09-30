Menu Search Log in

Police report – September 30, 2020

Community

September 30, 2020 - 9:20 AM

Arrests reported

George Hannum, 32, Iola, was arrested Sunday for suspicion of domestic battery after Iola police officers were called to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Third Street.

Parked vehicles hit

