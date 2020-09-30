Police report – September 30, 2020

Arrests reported
George Hannum, 32, Iola, was arrested Sunday for suspicion of domestic battery after Iola police officers were called to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Third Street.
Parked vehicles hit
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives