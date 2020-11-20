Menu Search Log in

Police report – November 21, 2020

November 20, 2020 - 2:59 PM

Arrests reported

Blair Thomas, 27, was arrested for suspected criminal threat after Iola police officers completed an investigation in the 800 block of East Garfield Street Thursday.

Officers arrested Michael Finch Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Street for suspicion of driving while suspended.

