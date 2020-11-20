Police report – November 21, 2020

Arrests reported
Blair Thomas, 27, was arrested for suspected criminal threat after Iola police officers completed an investigation in the 800 block of East Garfield Street Thursday.
Officers arrested Michael Finch Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Street for suspicion of driving while suspended.
