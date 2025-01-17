Court news

 | Fri, Jan 17, 2025
January 17, 2025 - 1:47 PM

IOLA MUNICIPAL COURT

Judge Patti Boyd

Convicted as follows with fines assessed:

Shawn L. Auten, Iola, operate a vehicle without a valid license, $195

McLaine W. Clark, Chanute, driving while a habitual violator, $1,675, probation

April D. Gardner, Iola, possession of marijuana and THC, $315, probation

David D. Hughes, Iola, expired tag, defective tail light, improper stop lamps and turn signals, $395

Nahla S. Jenkins, Iola, improper turn, $195

Milissa A. Kafes, Carmel, N.Y., 46/35, $161

Walker J. Logan, Iola, possession of alcohol by a minor, $555

Anissa Y. Nixon, Iola, no seatbelt, inattentive driving, $225

Kayla M. Perry, Iola, nuisance items in yard or porch, $315

Casey B. Ross, Iola, possession of marijuana and THC, $315, probation

Brian C. Rutherford, Iola, theft, $513.18

Christina Y. Wise, Iola, theft, $372.69, probation

