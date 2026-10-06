Court news

IOLA MUNCIPAL COURT

Judge Patti Boyd

Convicted as follows:

Amy M. Callaway, Iola, disorderly conduct, $195

Devin A. Culler, Iola, improper registration, $195

Lilliand Gilmore, Iola, possession of tobacco product as a minor, $100

Anthony J. Hartle, Iola, possession of tobacco product as a minor, $100

Sarah J. Gonzalez, Iola, no seat belt, inattentive driving, $225

Levon L. Hogue, Brookfield, Mo., possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of a weapon, $435

Isaac J. Hopkins, Iola, criminal damage to property, $895

Michael W. Jensen, Gas, no driver’s license, $905

Angelina K. Keidel, Iola, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate car without required ignition interlock device, $315

Violet M. Kellerman, Kansas City, Mo., improper registration, 36/25, $281

Brian W. Morgan, Richmond, possession of marijuana, possession of tobacco products as a minor, $340

Dewayne A.O. Rogers, Iola, driving without a valid license, $75

Jaedyn M. Spencer, Colony, driving while suspended, improper registration, $500