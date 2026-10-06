Court news

IOLA MUNCIPAL COURT
Judge Patti Boyd
Convicted as follows:
Amy M. Callaway, Iola, disorderly conduct, $195
Devin A. Culler, Iola, improper registration, $195
Lilliand Gilmore, Iola, possession of tobacco product as a minor, $100
Anthony J. Hartle, Iola, possession of tobacco product as a minor, $100
Sarah J. Gonzalez, Iola, no seat belt, inattentive driving, $225
Levon L. Hogue, Brookfield, Mo., possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of a weapon, $435
Isaac J. Hopkins, Iola, criminal damage to property, $895
Michael W. Jensen, Gas, no driver’s license, $905
Angelina K. Keidel, Iola, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate car without required ignition interlock device, $315
Violet M. Kellerman, Kansas City, Mo., improper registration, 36/25, $281
Brian W. Morgan, Richmond, possession of marijuana, possession of tobacco products as a minor, $340
Dewayne A.O. Rogers, Iola, driving without a valid license, $75
Jaedyn M. Spencer, Colony, driving while suspended, improper registration, $500