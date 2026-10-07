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Church theft investigated

The U.S. Attorney's Office is investigating the reported theft of funds from St. John's Catholic Church in Iola. Police Chief Jared Warner said a "substantial" amount of money was reported stolen.

Local News

October 7, 2026 - 3:34 PM

A reported theft from St. John’s Catholic Church in Iola is being investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

An investigation into the reported theft of funds from St. John’s Catholic Church of Iola has been forwarded to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita.

Iola Police Chief Jared Warner told the Register Wednesday detectives had begun investigating reports of forgery and theft after a “substantial” amount of money had been reported missing.

As the case unfolded, detectives quickly deduced that federal investigators would be better equipped to look into electronic records, Warner said, and presented their information to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita in early…

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