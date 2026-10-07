Church theft investigated

An investigation into the reported theft of funds from St. John’s Catholic Church of Iola has been forwarded to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita.

Iola Police Chief Jared Warner told the Register Wednesday detectives had begun investigating reports of forgery and theft after a “substantial” amount of money had been reported missing.

As the case unfolded, detectives quickly deduced that federal investigators would be better equipped to look into electronic records, Warner said, and presented their information to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita in early…