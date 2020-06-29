Deputy helps with abuse case

CHANUTE — An Allen County sheriff’s deputy assisted Chanute police officers in responding Wednesday for a report of possible child abuse.
During the investigation in the 900 block of South Evergreen Street, Travis E. Seuser, 39, Chanute, was arrested for suspicion of child abuse.
The two juvenile children in the home were taken into police protective custody. The Juvenile Justice Authority was contacted for screening and placement outside the home.
