Menu Search Log in

Deputy helps with abuse case

Allen County sheriff's deputy helps Chanute police with report of possible child abuse.

By

Police Reports

June 29, 2020 - 9:34 AM

CHANUTE — An Allen County sheriff’s deputy assisted Chanute police officers in responding Wednesday for a report of possible child abuse.

During the investigation in the 900 block of South Evergreen Street, Travis E. Seuser, 39, Chanute, was arrested for suspicion of child abuse. 

The two juvenile children in the home were taken into police protective custody. The Juvenile Justice Authority was contacted for screening and placement outside the home. 

Related
June 4, 2020
May 12, 2020
April 3, 2020
February 25, 2020
Trending