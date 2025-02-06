Police report

Marijuana citation issued

Iola police officers cited Amber Tisdale and Audrey Billings for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia after officers executed a search warrant Jan. 23 in the 900 block of North Buckeye Street.

Animal cruelty charges requested

Iola police officers are requesting animal cruelty charges be filed against Joseph Finley and Harley Grimsley following an incident Jan. 28 in the 800 block of North Buckeye Street.

Threats reported

Teresa Griffeth told officers Jan. 28 that criminal threats had been made against her. An investigation continues.

Door stolen

Managers at Waters Hardware told police Jan. 27 a fire door behind the business at 706 N. State St. had been stolen.

Suspect accused of damaging ceiling

Iola police officers said a suspect is facing charges after he was suspected of damaging the ceiling and duct work inside Casey’s General Store in the 700 block of East Madison Avenue Jan. 31.

Officers received a report that somebody had been trying to hide above the ceiling. Upon their arrival, officers spotted Casey Lowe fleeing from the business. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, officers said. They are requesting he be charged with criminal damage to property and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Counterfeit money found

Officers collected what bank employees described as a counterfeit dollar bill that had been used at Dollar Tree on North State Street Jan. 28.

