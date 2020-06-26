Menu Search Log in

Police report, June 22

A summary of arrests and crimes reported by the Iola Police Department and Allen County Sheriff's Department.

Police Reports

June 26, 2020 - 2:26 PM

Theft

Amber Goodner reported that between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday, someone stole a bicycle from the front yard in the 400 block of South Kentucky Street.

Spraypaint damage

