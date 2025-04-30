Police reports

Unattended vehicle hit

Greystone Residential Care Facility employees notified Iola police officers Sunday that somebody struck a transportation van in the 2600 block of North Kentucky Street, but left without reporting the accident.

Officers said they later learned Tera Arnold was the driver in question, and she was issued a citation.

Failing brakes lead to wreck

James D. Foster told Iola police officers April 23 failing brakes on his vehicle led to him attempting an evasive maneuver as he attempted to park in the Walmart parking lot.

But Foster’s sport utility vehicle struck a parked car owned by Joel Wicoff.

Foster was not hurt in the accident.