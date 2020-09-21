Prairie Dell 4-H Club met via Zoom on Sept. 14.
Some of the weights given by members for their school backpacks were 10 lbs., 20 lbs. and 30 lbs.
Guests Riley Jay and Drake Weir attended the Zoom meeting. Luke Wicoff covered the first step for making a motion for the parliamentary procedure.
