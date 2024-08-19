 | Mon, Aug 19, 2024
Prairie Rose 4-H cleans fairgrounds

Members of Prairie Rose 4-H Club held their monthly meeting on Aug. 11.

August 19, 2024 - 1:06 PM

Members of the Prairie Rose 4-H club helped keep the fairgrounds clean during the Allen County Fair. Courtesy photo

The monthly meeting of the Prairie Rose 4-H Club was called to order on Aug. 11 by President Sophia Heim.

Before the meeting, the members made thank you cards for sponsors of the fair. Roll call was “What are you most excited about for school this year?” The minutes were approved as read. All officer reports were accepted.

Members signed up for officer elections, committees and project talks.

Song leaders Kylee and Easton led the club in singing “Happy Birthday” to all August birthdays. There was no recreation. There were no talks given. 

The next meeting will be at 3 p.m., Sept. 22, at Moran United Methodist Church. 

The meeting was adjourned by saying the 4-H motto. 

