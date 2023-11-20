Prairie Rose 4-H members learn about cattle byproducts at meeting

The monthly meeting of the Prairie Rose 4-H club was called to order by President Sophia Heim on Nov. 12 at the Moran United Methodist Church. The Cloverbuds led the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. Roll call was: What is your favorite Thanksgiving food?

There were 15 members, five clover buds and two leaders present. Kason Botts read the minutes of the October meeting and minutes were approved.

During leader reports, Kelci let everyone know to sign up for bell ringing on Dec. 9.

The club also decided to do Wreaths Across America in Fort Scott.

The club also voted to pay back the Dix family for buying parade float candy.

A motion was passed to do a club skit at district 4-H days.

Song leaders Kylee Resco and Easton Resco led the club in singing Happy Birthday to the November birthday members.

The recreation leaders, Lucas Owens and Doug Dix, led the club in a game of Stuck in the Mud tag.

The program was led by Junior Vice President, Doug Dix. Raveyn Kegler gave a talk about cattle byproducts and Kyron Kegler gave a talk on Patrick Mahomes.

The meeting was adjourned by saying the 4-H motto.

Lucas Owens, reporter