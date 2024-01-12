Preparing your herd for weather extremes

It is hard to prepare for extreme winter weather when December in Kansas may be one of the warmest on record. However, variability seems to be a characteristic of our weather lately and a drop in temperature with or without above normal precipitation could create some very stressful conditions for livestock. Animals adapt to colder weather as we go through the fall into winter, but if there is an abrupt change, without acclimation, the stress is compounded. Planning ahead can lessen some of the challenges.

Many of us are all too aware of the impact wind has on what it takes to keep warm in the winter. Wind speed along with temperature, humidity, and solar radiation have been combined into an animal comfort index that can be used to classify the level of weather-related stress for cattle. The K-State Mesonet now provides both current conditions and a 7-day forecast of the Animal Comfort Index that producers can use for planning.

During extreme cold, cattle need more energy just to maintain body heat. Windbreaks are a key tool in helping livestock cope with cold stress and reduce the amount of energy, and in effect cost, to maintain weight. Some of the best windbreaks are multiple rows of established trees, but they take years to develop and serve a fixed location. If building a portable windbreak or a windbreak fence, the most effective for wind protection is 75 to 80% solid to reduce wind speed but prevent snow drifting. An opening of 4 to 6” at the base will promote drying and drainage.