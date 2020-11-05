PSU student helps soup kitchen succeed

Jadyn Sigg, a native of Iola pursuing a degree in social work at Pittsburg State University, is collecting funds and goods to benefit the soup kitchen, Lord’s Diner, in Pittsburg.
Sigg intends to direct the funds to purchase cleaning supplies.
Donations of goods can be directed to Iola’s St. John’s Catholic Church. Specifically, Sigg is asking for bleach, vinegar, laundry detergent, towels, paper towels, baby wipes and window cleaning solutions.
