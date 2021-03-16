Put your best foot forward: Walk Kansas returns

If ever there was a time to get outdoors and burn off pent up energy, this is it. After a year of COVID-19, a tumultuous election and last month’s brutal cold snap, the timing for the 2021 Walk Kansas program couldn’t be better.

The eight-week program starts March 28, and this year focuses on how physical activity and healthy eating can help us prevent, delay, and manage chronic health challenges. They include mental health problems, heart disease, osteoporosis, Alzheimer’s and brain health, obesity, arthritis, diabetes and cancer.

This year you can participate in the traditional team format or individually, the choice is yours. Though teams and individuals don’t actually walk across the state, the goal is to be physically active in your neighborhoods or communities an equivalent distance to walking across Kansas. Plus learn virtually about the state along the way.