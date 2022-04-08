Retired school personnel learn about the library

Allen County Area Retired School Personnel met on Wednesday in the Mary Ellen Stadler room at ACC with 14 members and two guests, David Loomis, and speaker, Sharon Moreland, in attendance.

Moreland, director of Iola Public Library, gave an informative slideshow presentation about the many programs available at the library.

Their board approved a new strategic plan involving six different areas including service, engagement, destination, literacy, participation and collaboration. Their number one priority is service. Moreland shared the many available activities in each area. There are many exciting things happening at the library.