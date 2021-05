Madison Paige Riebel of Humboldt High School has been recognized by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly as a 2021 Kansas Governor’s Scholar.

Students typically are invited by the governor to an awards program in Topeka, but the recognition is being done virtually this year because of public health precautions.

This award recognizes the top academic one percent of Kansas high school seniors. Scholars are selected from accredited public and private schools in the state.