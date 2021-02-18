Seekers 4-H Zooms into the new year

On Monday, members of the Seekers-Not-Slackers 4-H Club had their second meeting of the year via ZOOM. Since it was Presidents Day, roll call was answered by members naming a U.S. president; 21 members were present. Flag salute leader was Braden Gillespie. Song leaders McKenna Powell and Lanie Walter were inspired by the weather to lead the group in singing “Frosty the Snowman.”

Leaders Karen Gillespie and Denise King reminded members of the upcoming Club Day and that all presentation videos need uploaded to YouTube by March 1. Regional Club Day will also be virtual and is due March 17 to the Extension Office. Karen went over weigh-in and tagging date of March 28 for Market Beef, and said that the next Club Leader and 4-H Council meeting will take place on March 8. There are several virtual meetings available through the Extension office. Denise mentioned that plant science or horticulture members might enjoy tonight’s meeting on cut flowers. It is schedule for 7 o’clock. Pre-registration is required. It will have great information for fair flower arrangement exhibits.

The Anderson County Fair will take place Aug. 2-7. The theme is “Heroes of the Heartland.” Dates for Fantastic Camp at Rock Springs will be June 6-9 for youth 7-12 years. It is still to be determined if it will be in-person.