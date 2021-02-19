SEK region gets grants

The Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission received notification that $2,685,745 in grant funds have been awarded to region communities from the Kansas Department of Commerce Community Development Block Grant funds.

These funds will provide assistance to address quality-of-life issues within five communities.

The City of Chetopa, Labette County, has received $600,000 to use in conjunction with other funding to make improvements to the city sewer system. The City of Independence, Montgomery County, has received $700,000 to use in conjunction with other funding to make improvements to their city sewer system. The City of Coffeyville, Montgomery County, has received $574,320 to use in conjunction with other funding to improve sidewalks within the city. The City of Fredonia, Wilson County, has received $261,425 to use in conjunction with other funding to improve their stormwater drainage system. The City of Toronto, Woodson County, has received $550,000 to use in conjunction with other funding to improve the city’s water system.