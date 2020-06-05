County gets $132K in state grant

Allen County has been awarded a Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $132,000 from the Kansas Department of Commerce to assist with COVID-19 economic relief.

In some instances, both counties and cities were awarded CDBG-CV funds, said Matthew Godinez, executive director of the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission.

For instance, Neosho County was awarded $169,200 and the City of Chanute was awarded $132,000. Anderson County was awarded $132,000 and the City of Garnett was awarded $132,000.