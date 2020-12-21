Menu Search Log in

She likes her life. What’s wrong with her?

Conveniently, I don’t think anybody “should” be looking for a life partner. But add enriching things to your life, yes.

December 21, 2020

Dear Carolyn: I don’t want children — and have health issues that would make pregnancy and childbirth life-threatening for me — and I enjoy having lots of time to myself. I have a good job, am saving regularly for retirement and enjoy my social life.

In light of all of the above, I have recently begun rethinking my assumption that I should be looking for a life partner. I am in my early 30s and feel okay with the idea of being alone in the foreseeable future. Yet I wonder if this is shortsighted; at some point, will I regret that I didn’t meet someone while there were a lot of partners (theoretically) available to me? How do I know for sure?

— Okay With the Idea

