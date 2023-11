The Southwind Extension District Iola office will host an open house from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The Extension office moved to the new location at 1006 N. State St. in November 2020. The office recently completed a renovation project to include the addition of a meeting room, kitchen and handicap accessible restroom.

The public is invited to tour the facility and enjoy doughnuts, coffee and juice.